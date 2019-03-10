Chance the Rapper Marries Kirsten Corley

Chance the Rapper is a married man!

The 25-year-old rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, married his longtime love, Kirsten Corley, on Saturday. Corley shared a wedding photo of the two walking down the aisle on her private Instagram account, writing, "Mr. and Mrs." In the photo, Corley looks gorgeous in a strapless white wedding gown, while Chance looks dapper in a white suit jacket and black bow tie.

The two share a 3-year-old daughter together, Kensli. They got engaged last July, when Chance popped the question in front of friends and family at a Fourth of July picnic.

"Kirsten Katrina Corley, will you make me a man and be my wife?" Chance is seen asking in a video of the proposal shared on social media. The rapper then tweeted, "She said yes."

Ahead of his wedding, Chance revealed the sweet way he met his now-wife. The rapper shared a cute childhood throwback of Corley, explaining that the picture was taken on the day they met. Chance, who was 9 years old at the time, met his future wife at his mom's office party, when Corley was part of a trio lip-syncing to Destiny's Child's "Independent Women, Part 1."

“Now I’m locking eyes with the prettiest girl I ever seen in my almost-decade of life on earth … I really shouldn’t even say locked eyes cause really, I was just staring at her; as she and her girls were conquering this choreography," Chance wrote about the fateful moment.

Chance said he later refused to perform at his dad's nudging -- at that point he had already won two school-wide talent competitions for dancing -- but that he knew he was "gonna marry that girl."

“This wasn’t the time or place," he noted. "Not just because it wasn’t my party, not because it was their moment to dance, not even cause I was nervous about dancing in front of folks. It’s cause I knew I was gonna marry that girl.”

“So I shook my head with anxiety, moved to the back of the crowd and never even introduced myself," he continued. "16 years later it’s happening this [weekend] is the time, and the place is my wedding. I’m gonna dance with my wife because this is my destiny.”

Storytime. A thread on how I met my wife. pic.twitter.com/Qi0DWRZF0r — Chance Owbum 📅 (@chancetherapper) March 6, 2019

Chance starred in a Super Bowl commercial with the Backstreet Boys this year and ET spoke to the boy band last month, when they said the rapper actually collected their action figures back in the day! Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Chance the Rapper Explains the Sweet Way He Met His Fiancee

Chance the Rapper Perfectly Nails Backstreet Boys Choreography in Super Bowl Ad

Cardi B Teams Up With Chance the Rapper and T.I. for New Netflix Hip-Hop Competition Series

Related Gallery