Chance the Rapper Explains the Sweet Way He Met His Fiancee

On Wednesday, Chance the Rapper revealed that he’s getting married this weekend to his childhood sweetheart, Kirsten Corley. But he didn’t stop there, he also shared the touching story of how they first met.



The hip-hop star posted a cute throwback of Kirsten, writing alongside, “STORYTIME: So this photo was taken on the day that I first met my wife! In the year 2003, my mom used to work as a real estate agent at a black-owned franchise called Re/Max Exclusive Properties. One night, she took, my dad and my brother and I to one of her office parties to get better acquainted with her co-workers.”



“I was 9 [years] old at the time so I was prolly oblivious to what was going on,” he continued, later adding, “BUT THEN… out of nowhere, we were told to make room, to spread out and make a circle for a presentation. This is when my memory comes back in a photographic manner. We were instructed to make way for an exclusive performance by DESTINY’S CHILD.”

Storytime. A thread on how I met my wife. pic.twitter.com/Qi0DWRZF0r — Chance Owbum 📅 (@chancetherapper) March 6, 2019

The 25-year-old went on to add that the performers who took the stage were not in fact the hit-making girl group but a trio of young girls doing some lip-syncing, and among them was Kirsten.

“Now I’m locking eyes with the prettiest girl I ever seen in my almost-decade of life on earth … I really shouldn’t even say locked eyes cause really, I was just staring at her; as she and her girls were conquering this choreography.”

That’s when Chance says his dad nudged him to step up and show off his dancing skills. As he explains, the then-9-year-old had already performed at some school-wide talent shows. However, that’s not what he did.

“Young me was shy,” he writes, later stating, “This wasn’t the time or place. Not just because it wasn’t my party, not because it was their moment to dance, not even cause I was nervous about dancing in front of folks. It’s cause I knew I was gonna marry that girl.”



“So I shook my head with anxiety, moved to the back of the crowd and never even introduced myself. 16 years later it’s happening this [weekend] is the time, and the place is my wedding. I’m gonna dance with my wife because this is my destiny.”



Chance and Kirsten got engaged in the summer of last year. He got down on one knee during his family's 4th of July picnic.

The couple have a four-year-old daughter together named Kensli.

