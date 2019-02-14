Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan are officially husband and wife!

The Mötley Crüe rocker and the 32-year-old social media star celebrated Valentine's Day on Thursday by getting married exactly one year after Lee, 56, proposed to his lady love. The two shared the exciting news on their Instagrams, alongside adorable photos of their dogs, Neena Da Weena and Wicket, all dressed up for the couple's nuptials.

"It’s official!!!! We’re married!!! ☺️❤️MR & MRS LEE YAHOOOOOOOO," the bride wrote on her Instagram, which also showed her new last name. Lee, on his end, wrote, "Holy sh*tballs!!!! We did it!!!! Mr & Mrs Lee."

The pair got engaged last Valentine's Day. Lee and Furlan both posted a video of the massive heart-shaped engagement ring the musician proposed with, captioning it, "Well this certainly beats chocolates! Say hello to future Mrs. Lee 🙈💕 #engaged💍."

The lovebirds first sparked romance rumors in June of 2017 when they were spotted getting cozy while in Calabasas, California.

This is Furlan's first marriage. Lee was previously married to Elaine Bergen from 1984-1985, Heather Locklear from 1986-1993 and Pamela Anderson from 1995-1998. He shares two kids with Anderson -- sons Brandon, 22, and Dylan, 21.

For more on the newlyweds' romance, watch below.

