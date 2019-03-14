Chance the Rapper and his wife, Kirsten Corley, have a lot to celebrate!

The 25-year-old rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, revealed on Instagram on Thursday that they're expecting their second child together. The news comes just days after the pair tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday.

"New baby droppin September," Chance wrote on Instagram, alongside a screenshot of a message that reads: "We pregnant again. It's a girl. JESUS CHRIST. WE LOVE YOU GOD." The couple, who met when they were just nine years old and had been dating for years, already shares 3-year-old daughter Kensli.

Chance proposed to Kirsten at a Fourth of July party with friends and family last year. Ahead of the pair's nuptials, he took to Twitter to share their love story.

As the rapper recalled, he met Kirsten at his mom's office party, and thought she was "the prettiest girl I ever seen in my almost-decade of life on earth." He said he knew he was "gonna marry that girl."

“This wasn’t the time or place," he noted. "Not just because it wasn’t my party, not because it was their moment to dance, not even cause I was nervous about dancing in front of folks. It’s cause I knew I was gonna marry that girl.”

“So I shook my head with anxiety, moved to the back of the crowd and never even introduced myself," he continued. "16 years later it’s happening this [weekend] is the time, and the place is my wedding. I’m gonna dance with my wife because this is my destiny.”

