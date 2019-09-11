Party of five!

Michael Phelps and his wife, Nicole, have welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Maverick.

The 34-year-old Olympian took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news of their newest addition.

“Family of 5! Welcome @mavericknphelps to the world! Born 9-9-19,” he captioned an Instagram shot from Nicole’s hospital room with his wife and their three sons. “Mama and baby are healthy and the boys are pumped to be big bros! #housefullofboys @boonestudios.”

Michael and Nicole are already parents to sons Boomer, 3, and Beckett, 1.

The family first announced they were expecting a third child in late March with a cute shot of their oldest kids driving a toy car with giant gold balloons spelling out “BABY” on the front.

“#3 on the way! Can’t wait to see the journey that this takes us on!!! #luckyman #boyorgirl? #P3,” the swimmer captioned the shot at the time.

