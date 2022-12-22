Kim and Khloe Kardashian Give Back at Los Angeles Women's Shelter

The Kardashian sisters are giving back!

Kim and Khloe Kardashian took a trip to the Alexandria House, a nonprofit organization that provides shelter, childcare, counseling and job readiness for hundreds of homeless women in Los Angeles, to not only cast a spotlight on the organization but donate their time and resources. Khloe documented the trip in a post shared to Instagram Thursday.

"This holiday season we would love to spotlight a wonderful organization called @AlexandriaHouseLA, a non profit organization that has provided shelter, childcare, counseling and job readiness for hundreds of homeless women for the past 25 years in Los Angeles," Khloe's post began. "The founding director, Judy Vaughan along with her amazing staff are doing incredible work within the community. They most recently started Start Up Sisterhood, a program that was born during the Covid pandemic to help give their women the tools and mentorship they need to start their own small businesses. It truly takes a village and thru the support of community organizations such as Alexandria House, we can make the difference in so many lives."

The Good American co-founder also included a link to Alexandria House's website for her followers to donate or learn more about the nonprofit.

In addition to Khloe's thoughtful message, the mother of two also shared photos from their trip to Alexandria House, which saw Khloe speaking to a group there, and her and Kim posing with the women at the organization and those who run the nonprofit as well. Kim's daughter, North, was also in attendance as well as Khloe's daughter, True, and their niece, Dream.

Another way Khloe has gotten into the spirit of the season is by making memories with family. She shared an adorable video to her Instagram Story of her and Tristan Thompson's 4-year-old daughter showing off her newly changed smile after she hit a major milestone -- losing her first tooth!

In the first sweet clip, True's missing tooth is clear as she sings about being Mrs. Claus while using the app's Santa hat filter. True sings Christmas carols in the second video, before switching over to a song about losing her first tooth.

"She lost her first tooth," Khloe wrote alongside the second clip, adding the smiling emoji with watering eyes and the broken heart emoji.

Watch the video below for more on the Kardashians and how they're ringing in the holidays.

