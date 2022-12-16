Khloe Kardashian Debuts Bangs in Hair Transformation -- Scott Disick and Kim Kardashian React
Khloé Kardashian Responds to Being Britney Spears' Beauty Inspo
Reneé Rapp Reacts to Selling Out First-Ever Headlining Music Tou…
'Sister Wives': Meri Is Surprised After Learning Kody Considered…
Allison Holker Praised Stephen 'tWitch' Boss as 'Most Inspiring …
Todd and Julie Chrisley 'Saddened' by Questions Surrounding Daug…
Blake Shelton Says What Retirement Gifts He Wants From Fellow 'T…
'Sister Wives': Meri Brown Confirms Marriage to Kody Is Over
‘Ghosts’ Cast Spills Behind-the-Scenes Secrets (Exclusive)
Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' Over Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss' Death
'Sister Wives': Kody and Janelle Announce They're Separated
‘The Voice’: Bryce Leatherwood Reflects on Win and Biggest Advic…
Stephen ‘tWtich’ Boss’ Wife Allison Holker Speaks Out About His …
Inside the Governors Awards: Olivia Wilde's First Public Appeara…
Allison Holker and Stephen 'tWitch' Boss on Whose Celebrity Home…
Todd and Julie Chrisley Set the Record Straight on Daughter Chlo…
Todd and Julie Chrisley Admit They Were 'Dying on the Inside' Wh…
Khloe Kardashian is heading into the New Year with a new look. The 38-year-old reality star debuted her bangs on Instagram, showing off her honey-colored tresses in two photos, which she captioned, "Bang Bang."
The mother of two received lots of love for her look in the comments section, especially from her famous family.
"I love this so much," sister Kim Kardashian commented.
Kylie Jenner simply wrote, "yes," adding a heart-eyed emoji.
Scott Disick jokingly commented, "Chitty Chitty mutha f***aaaaa."
Khloe's mom, Kris Jenner, also showed some love, writing, "So GORGEOUS!!❤️❤️❤️"
Hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons took credit for the look, commenting, "We did that."
Prior to her hair transformation, Khloe and her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, participated in a lie detector test for Vanity Fair.
Kourtney asked Khloe if she was sleeping with her ex and the father of her children, Tristan Thompson, and she replied, "No, I am not. I'm really not."
The lie detector read that she's being truthful and a relieved Khloe said, "I would die if it said I was."
For more from the Kardashians, watch the clip below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian Reveal Awkward Sex Life Secrets - Watch!
Khloe Kardashian Rocks a Leather Look at REVOLVE Winterland
Khloe Kardashian Shares Pic of Herself Covered in Spit-Up: 'Mom Life'