'Tis the season to stand out! Khloe Kardashian rocked a sleek leather look at REVOLVE Winterland, a festive wintery pop-up in Beverly Hills, California, on Dec. 8.

The Kardashians star wore a Good American Leather Unisex Blazer, BTL Mini Skirt, and Mesh Mix Corset Bodysuit paired with lace-up heels and black sunglasses as she explored the immersive holiday wonderland and marketplace presented by REVOLVE and AT&T.

Other stylish stars at the private opening party included Olivia Culpo, Winnie Harlow, Tia Mowry, Shanina Shaik, Amanda Stanton, Nick Viall, Evan Ross and more.

Attendees picked out presents as they shopped in holiday cottages filled with the season's best cozy wear, and while stuffing customized REVOLVE stockings with REVOLVE Beauty favorites, where each stocking purchase benefits nonprofit organization Baby2Baby.

Guests also enjoyed wreath making, cookie decorating, holiday caroling, ferris wheel rides, drinks by 818 Tequila, hot chocolate at AT&T's Hot Cocoa Spot, and interactive photo moments with family and friends.

REVOLVE Winterland is open to the public from Friday, Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 11 from 12-9 p.m. at 55 N. La Cienega Blvd. Beverly Hills, California 90211.

