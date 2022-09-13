Elsa Hosk Launches Scandinavian-Inspired Clothing Line Helsa with Revolve: 10 Pieces We're Shopping
New York Fashion Week is still in full swing, and if you've been inspired by the model-off-duty look, you're not alone. No one understands how to turn the sidewalks into a catwalk quite like professional models, and few can do it quite like Swedish top model Elsa Hosk.
The former Victoria's Secret Angel has become somewhat of a street style icon in recent years for her experimental yet tailored outfits that she shares with her eight million Instagram followers. Now, she's joined fellow Scandi style influencer Matilda Djerf—founder of Djerf Avenue—in creating her own fashion line, Helsa.
“Helsa is my love letter to Scandinavia, where I grew up,” Hosk told Women's Wear Daily. “It is a tribute to female empowerment and beauty as well as an ode to nature. In Sweden I was surrounded by people who were all feminists. We spent most of our time outdoors, enjoying the beauty and the simplicity of nature. This way of life is at the heart of Helsa and it is what I’ve taken with me wherever I’ve traveled and lived.”
Helsa is available to shop exclusively on Revolve and FWRD with splurge-worthy staples in sizes ranging from XXS to XL. The clothing line includes essentials inspired by Hosk’s own wardrobe such as cashmere sweaters and wool bomber jackets as well as trendier mini skirts and leather cargo pants. Many pieces have already sold out, so be sure to act fast to get your hands on Helsa's Scandinavian-inspired styles.
For transitioning from summer to fall, this high-neck dress is lightweight and easy to layer in an autumnal forest green.
Bomber jackets are making a major comeback this season, especially in a cozy wool blend.
Indulge yourself in a luxe cashmere sweater in a timeless style you'll wear for years to come.
Another major trend for fall, leather pants look hot while keeping your legs warm.
This subtle statement piece pairs easily with sweaters and layering tees for a '70s-inspired look.
Add a bold pop of color to your sweater collection with this funky knit, also available in kelly green.
For lounging at home and looking stylish on the streets, the sweater part of this matching cashmere set shows a sultry hint of skin.
Not only does this cashmere midi skirt look chic paired with its matching top, but it can easily mix and match with other pieces in your closet.
These trousers make a great addition to your workwear wardrobe, but they're cute enough to wear on a night out or paired with a T-shirt for Saturdays.
Available in baby pink, natural hemp, and this pale blue, this simple tote carries all your essentials with style.
