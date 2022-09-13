New York Fashion Week is still in full swing, and if you've been inspired by the model-off-duty look, you're not alone. No one understands how to turn the sidewalks into a catwalk quite like professional models, and few can do it quite like Swedish top model Elsa Hosk.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel has become somewhat of a street style icon in recent years for her experimental yet tailored outfits that she shares with her eight million Instagram followers. Now, she's joined fellow Scandi style influencer Matilda Djerf—founder of Djerf Avenue—in creating her own fashion line, Helsa.

Shop Helsa at Revolve

“Helsa is my love letter to Scandinavia, where I grew up,” Hosk told Women's Wear Daily. “It is a tribute to female empowerment and beauty as well as an ode to nature. In Sweden I was surrounded by people who were all feminists. We spent most of our time outdoors, enjoying the beauty and the simplicity of nature. This way of life is at the heart of Helsa and it is what I’ve taken with me wherever I’ve traveled and lived.”

Helsa is available to shop exclusively on Revolve and FWRD with splurge-worthy staples in sizes ranging from XXS to XL. The clothing line includes essentials inspired by Hosk’s own wardrobe such as cashmere sweaters and wool bomber jackets as well as trendier mini skirts and leather cargo pants. Many pieces have already sold out, so be sure to act fast to get your hands on Helsa's Scandinavian-inspired styles.

Maxi Skirt Revolve Maxi Skirt This subtle statement piece pairs easily with sweaters and layering tees for a '70s-inspired look. $228 Buy Now

Lynnea Crew Pullover Revolve Lynnea Crew Pullover Add a bold pop of color to your sweater collection with this funky knit, also available in kelly green. $298 Buy Now

Einer Cashmere Cardigan Revolve Einer Cashmere Cardigan For lounging at home and looking stylish on the streets, the sweater part of this matching cashmere set shows a sultry hint of skin. $348 Buy Now

Einer Cashmere Midi Skirt Revolve Einer Cashmere Midi Skirt Not only does this cashmere midi skirt look chic paired with its matching top, but it can easily mix and match with other pieces in your closet. $298 Buy Now

Chino Cargo Trousers Revolve Chino Cargo Trousers These trousers make a great addition to your workwear wardrobe, but they're cute enough to wear on a night out or paired with a T-shirt for Saturdays. $248 Buy Now

Logo Tote Revolve Logo Tote Available in baby pink, natural hemp, and this pale blue, this simple tote carries all your essentials with style. $88 Buy Now

