Khloe Kardashian is embracing the messy side of mom life! The 38-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a selfie, which featured her black sweater covered in white spit up.
"It comes with the territory... Mom life," the mother of two captioned the pic.
Khloe is mom to 4-year-old daughter True Thompson, and she welcomed her second child, a baby boy, in July via surrogate.
Though her son's birth was featured on the season 2 premiere of the family's Hulu series, The Kardashians, Khloe has kept her newborn son mostly off her social media accounts and still hasn't shared his name publicly.
Khloe previously revealed that her ex, Tristan Thompson, encouraged her to do an embryo transfer in late 2021, days before the news broke that he had fathered a child with another woman.
The dramatic situation caused Khloe to keep the news of her second child quiet for months. In the season finale of The Kardashians last month, the family discussed potential names for Khloe's son.
After her sister, Kim Kardashian, called the little guy "Rob's twin," referencing their younger brother, Rob Kardashian, momager Kris Jenner suggested his name be Rob Kardashian Thompson and "just call him Rob Kardashian."
Khloe previously said she wanted to give her son a "T" name to match True.
For more from Khloe, watch the clip below:
