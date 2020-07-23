Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West's relationship may be coming to an end, a source tells ET. Although the two have been incredibly publicly supportive of one another through the ups and downs of their marriage, a source tells ET that they've been going in separate directions over the last few years.

"Kim and Kanye have grown apart and the couple is considering divorce," the source says. "The two love each other unconditionally but have grown apart over the years and it's come to a point where it might be too far gone to save now."

"Kim and Kanye are no stranger to fighting for their love and one another but they want to be at a place where things are amicable and easy so they can co-parent," the source adds.

Kim shared a statement about her husband's bipolar disorder on Wednesday as worry for the 43-year-old rapper's mental health has been increasing amid his bid for the presidency. After breaking down at his South Carolina rally earlier this month and making personal statements about Kim and their family -- which a source told ET "upset her" -- he continued to tweet about Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, claiming that his wife was trying to "lock him up." A source told ET at the time that Kim was "completely devastated" over the tweets.

Following Kim's statement on Wednesday, the 39-year-old reality star is now largely letting what happens next be his decision, a source tells ET.

"Kim and the family would like Kanye to get help and see the medical professionals he's seen in the past who have helped him deal with his bipolar disorder," the source says. "Although Kanye is refusing anything from Kim and the family, they are hopeful he will come to his senses and work with them to get help."

"Kim is giving Kanye space as she doesn't want to upset him but she reached out numerous times," the source continues. "Right now, a lot is in Kanye's hands as he's the one who has to face his mental illness and seek help."

Meanwhile, a source close to Keeping Up With the Kardashians production tells ET that while the E! reality show is currently filming, Kim has made the decision not to include Kanye's mental health on the show and production is not filming his bipolar episode.

Kanye is currently in Wyoming and has been visited by a few of his famous friends, including Dave Chappelle and Damon Dash. Members of his team who have flown to his ranch in Cody, Wyoming, to support him include music executive Don "Don C" Crawley and his former manager, John Monopoly. Kanye's current manager, Bu Thiam, is also at the ranch. A source told ET on Wednesday that he's currently surrounded by people who are trying to get him the help he needs and that he was examined by a doctor and deemed to be in a stable mental state. Kanye is also continuing to work on his album.

Kim asked the media and fans for compassion in her lengthy Instagram Story message on Wednesday, and also defended herself against criticism that she wasn't trying to get him help.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder," she wrote. "Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. ... Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

Kim called her husband "a brilliant but complicated person."

"Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions," she wrote. "Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his dreams have come true. We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most."

