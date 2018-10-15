Kimye is in Uganda!

Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, met with the President of Uganda, Yoweri K Museveni, during their trip to the country in East Africa.

Museveni detailed the meeting with the power couple in a tweet on Monday, revealing that the 41-year-old rapper gifted him white sneakers amid talks of improving tourism.

The president also shared photos from the meeting where he’s greeting the couple, posing with the sneakers and having discussions in an ornately decorated room.

“I welcome American entertainment stars Kanye West and @KimKardashian to Uganda,” Museveni wrote on Twitter. “I held fruitful discussions with the duo on how to promote Uganda's tourism and the arts. I thank Kanye for the gift of white sneakers. Enjoy your time in Uganda. It is the true Pearl of Africa.”

In the pics, Kim is wearing a dark gray turtleneck, light gray pants and high-heeled boots that perfectly match her top. As for Kanye, he is sporting an all-black outfit along with a purple hat and high-top shoes. He later puts on a gray hoodie to go outside.

Though Kanye has yet to post about him and Kim meeting with Museveni, he has been sharing videos from his time in Uganda live on Twitter. The videos gave fans a brief glimpse into where the West family is spending their time in the country, which they’re visiting so the rapper can record his album, Yandhi.

Other videos feature Kanye performing and discussing mind control.

“You know, when people try to influence you through social media and try to tell you what to do or if you post something that’s positive on Instagram and it gets taken down if it’s not part of a bigger agenda, you know, that’s like mind control,” he said as part of a 9-minute rant. “That’s the echo chamber. That’s trying to control you based off of incentivising you and based off of you getting enough likes, and that’s the poison that’s happening with social media.”

Spaceship calling earth| 3 Domes Uganda https://t.co/8rlv7aTSav — ye (@kanyewest) October 14, 2018

This isn’t Kanye’s first presidential visit this month. Last week, the “I Love It” artist stopped by the Oval Office to meet with President Donald Trump. During his visit, he sported a “Make America Great Again” hat and hugged Trump, while discussing his mental health and proclaiming that he was misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder.

“I was connected with a neuropsychologist that worked with athletes in the NBA and the NFL. So he said that I actually wasn’t bipolar, I had sleep deprivation, which could cause dementia 10 to 20 years from now where I wouldn’t even remember my son’s name,” he said. “So all this power that I got, and I’m taking my son to the Sox game and all that, I wouldn’t be able to remember his name. From a misdiagnosis. So we can empower the pharmaceuticals and make more money. That’s one thing, I’ve never stepped into a situation where I didn’t make people more money.”

Watch the video below for more on Kanye's visit to the White House:

