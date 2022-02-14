Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Show PDA During Night Out in NYC

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's dinner dates continue. On Sunday night, the two were photographed having dinner at Cipriani in New York City, this time joined by Kim's close friends, La La Anthony and Simon Huck.

Kim and Pete weren't shy about showing PDA, holding hands outside of the restaurant and also sharing a kiss during the outing. A source tells ET that the couple joined Kim's friends for an early bite at Cipriani for about an hour, before heading to a private residence to watch the Super Bowl.

"They're really so happy and so comfortable with each other and they're both very affectionate," the source says of their PDA. "He's so tall and very protective of her. She loves to hang onto him!"

BACKGRID/Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com

On Saturday, 41-year-old Kim and 28-year-old Pete had a romantic dinner date at Lilia restaurant in Brooklyn, New York. The two held hands and appeared to be in good spirits, despite her ex, Kanye "Ye" West, recently taking jabs at Pete on social media.

During her recent interview with Vogue for their March cover, the mother of four talked about the epiphany that caused her split from Kanye after six years of marriage.

"For so long, I did what made other people happy and I think in the last two years I decided, I'm going to make myself happy," she told the magazine. "And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it's important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy."

