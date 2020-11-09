Kim Kardashian West is looking to use her influence to help others amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 40-year-old reality star and makeup mogul organized a video call at the end of April between Dr. Anthony Fauci and dozens of A-list stars, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told CNN.

Kardashian West was on the call with 36 stars and athletes, including Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, 2 Chainz, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk, according to Fauci.

"It was a whole bunch of movie stars and some sports figures and they wanted to know about what they could do to stay safe, about wearing masks and avoiding crowds," Fauci told the cable news network. "I was impressed by the questions they asked, by their level of sophistication."

Sources confirmed to CNN that Kardashian West organized the call.

"She wanted to speak with someone, to ask questions, so she could spread accurate information because there were so many inaccuracies those first few months," the source said of the mother of four.

Both Kardashian West's sister, Khloe Kardashian, and her husband, Kanye West, contracted COVID-19 early in the pandemic.

Fauci said he participated in the call in order to convince the stars to use their influence to encourage their followers to use safe practices. He specifically referenced a question from Kunis about takeout food, and told her he tried to eat takeout meals weekly to support local businesses.

"I told her the one thing she can do instead of worrying is wash her hands," he recalled telling the actress.

A source familiar with the call said, "Fauci, who's such a wonderful guy, said 'Mila, listen, don't be paranoid!' And then her husband, Ashton Kutcher, said 'That's it -- I'm ordering a pizza -- finally!' And then he took out his cell phone and pretended to order a pizza."

