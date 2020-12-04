Kim Kardashian Decorates Her Home Like 'The Grinch's Whoville

It's the most wonderful time of the year and Kim Kardashian West has gone all out. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off her festive Christmas decorations at her house, bringing back her Whoville/Grinch-inspired decor.

The 40-year-old entrepreneur also showed off her gorgeous tree and the multiple Elf on the Shelf dolls she put up for her four kids.

“Our tree is up. You guys know, I love a really simple flocked tree with twinkle lights. Like, how pretty," she said in her Instagram Story on Thursday. "If you didn’t think I’d bring back Whoville in the house…"

While showing off the all-white decorations, she also plays a game of hide and seek with her son, Saint, and daughter, Chicago. The little toddlers run around their home attempting to hide from their mother.

Kim has had the same abstract pieces, custom-designed by Australian artist Kathy Temin, for many years now.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family is getting into the holiday spirit. Kendall Jenner also posted photos and clips of her and sister Kourtney Kardashian ice skating in a large rink surrounded by Christmas trees.

Per Kourtney and Kylie Jenner's Instagrams, it also appears as if they've headed to the snow for some family downtime.

