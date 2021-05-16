Kim Kardashian Drops $25K on Janet Jackson's 'If' Music Video Outfit

Kim Kardashian is now the proud owner of an iconic Janet Jackson ensemble. The reality star purchased the two-piece ensemble from Jackson's "If" music video on Sunday -- for the price of $25,000.

Kardashian couldn't help but gush over her big win, which happened on Jackson's 55th birthday on Sunday.

"For @janetjackson's bday bc I'm such a fan I can't believe I won this outfit on @juliens_auctions," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a photo of Jackson wearing the outfit.

This isn't the first time Kardashian has purchased a piece of Jackson memorabilia. In 2019, she and Kanye West gifted daughter North one of Michael Jackson's jackets for Christmas.

Thank you and congratulations to @kimkardashian for her win of @janetjackson's "If" music video worn ensemble in our "Iconic Treasures from the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson" auction at https://t.co/D2VMeIlhvc! #janetjackson#kimkardashianpic.twitter.com/F8LJjCLBV5 — Juliens Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) May 16, 2021

Over 1,000 items from Jackson's life and career are being auctioned with Julien's Auctions, over a three day period that started on Friday and ends Sunday. Jackson's "Scream" outfit has been sold for $125,000, while her "Rhythm Nation" ensemble sold for $81,250.

In a recent interview with ET Martin Nolan, Executive Director at Julien's Auctions, said celebrity bids on Jackson's items wouldn't be out of the ordinary.

"It always really stuns me when a celebrity is so impressed with another celebrity that they want to own something from their collection. That's most usual for us to know that there's always other celebrities participating, wanting to own something -- especially something so amazing from Janet Jackson because everything has been stored so well, it's in pristine condition," he shared.

As for whether the auction could mean Jackson has plans to retire, Nolan said it was simply offering the singer a chance to reset.

"This gave her time to reflect. It was cathartic for her, liberating to downsize, let go, and start again," he shared. "This lady is certainly a very busy mom but she has no intention of retiring. She’s looking for the next project, the next challenge so I expect we’re going to see a lot more of Janet to come, which we are very thankful for."

