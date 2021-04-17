Kim Kardashian is adjusting to her new way of life amid her divorce from Kanye West.

A source tells ET, the 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star "has been doing her best to surround herself with her family and good friends, be social, go out and, of course, take care of her children."

"She is focused on making sure her kids are taken care of and protected," the source notes, adding, "But she is definitely still getting used to her new norm."

Kardashian filed for divorce on Feb. 19. Earlier this week, ET confirmed the rapper filed his response. The two asked for joint legal and physical custody of their four kids.

West also asked to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support and attorney's fees to either party. While Kardashian had referred to their prenup in her filing, West said separate property is TBD according to proof at time of trial or settlement.

"Kim filing for divorce from Kanye is just a formal part of the process," a source told ET of the split. "The couple has been done for a while and have been amicable for a while. At the end of the day, Kanye and Kim love each other immensely but knew it was time to call it quits. Their children are their number one priority and no matter what will maintain a positive relationship for them."

The former couple's marital troubles are starting to play out on the final season of KUWTK. In an episode last month, Kardashian was seen dealing with tensions in her marriage while trying to keep the most personal details away from the cameras.

Kris Jenner recently shared her personal divorce advice amid her daughter's split from West, telling WSJ Magazine's The One that the kids come first.

"I think the most important thing that I learned through my experience, both of my experiences, is that the kids come first," the family matriarch shared. "I think if you keep that in the front of your mind, and know that they are gonna get you through, that the love is gonna get you through, no matter how much you're hurting."

