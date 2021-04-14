Kris Jenner is sharing her personal divorce advice amid her daughter, Kim Kardashian's, split from Kanye West. In a new interview with WSJ Magazine, Jenner said the kids come first.

"I think the most important thing that I learned through my experience, both of my experiences, is that the kids come first," the family matriarch shared. "I think if you keep that in the front of your mind, and know that they are gonna get you through, that the love is gonna get you through, no matter how much you're hurting."

Jenner said that while difficult, divorces can get pretty "silly."

"It can get really silly. And by silly, I mean the things that we put ourselves through and sometimes focus on, that's so unnecessary, I think you just really have to try to focus on what the priority is," she explained. "And for me, even at the very young age that I was at at the time, I felt like I knew that this huge responsibility was on me."

The momager hopes that the example she showed her children of the co-parenting relationship and friendship she had with their late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., will help guide them in their relationships. Jenner was married to Kardashian from 1978 to 1991. Her subsequent marriage to Caitlyn Jenner lasted from 1991 to 2015.

Earlier this week, West responded to Kardashian's divorce petition, over a month after the reality TV star filed for divorce.

In Kardashian's divorce filing, she asked for joint legal and physical custody of their four children -- North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1. A source told ET at the time that West was fine with the joint custody agreement and the two are committed to co-parenting together. The source also noted that neither is planning to contest their prenup and they are already in the process of reaching a property settlement agreement.

West's response also asks for joint legal and physical custody of the kids, and asks to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support and attorney's fees to either party. While Kardashian had referred to their prenup in her filing, West said separate property is TBD according to proof at time of trial or settlement.

"Kim filing for divorce from Kanye is just a formal part of the process," a source told ET of the split. "The couple has been done for a while and have been amicable for a while. At the end of the day, Kanye and Kim love each other immensely but knew it was time to call it quits. Their children are their number one priority and no matter what will maintain a positive relationship for them."

