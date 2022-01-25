Kim Kardashian is meeting with another politician.

Kardashian was spotted with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton earlier this week. The trio were seen at the Hot & Cool Cafe in Canoga Park, California where they were joined by a camera crew.

Unlike Kardashian's trip to the White House, her meeting with the Clintons was a bit more casual, with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum rocking a shiny black trench coat, lime green thigh-high boots and a pair of black sunglasses. The SKIMS founder paired her outfit with black leather gloves and a tiny black bag, wearing her long, dark locks in a braided ponytail.

Hillary wore one of her signature pantsuits, pairing the gray number with a black blouse, while Chelsea coordinated with her mom in a black sweater and charcoal skirt.

They were reportedly filming for a new Clinton-led docuseries for Apple TV+, titled, Gutsy Women. Inspired by the mother-daughter duo's best-selling novel, The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience, the docuseries is said to feature a diverse cast of trailblazing women, and Kardashian appears to be one of them.

The reality TV star definitely fits the bill. From building her own beauty empire to advocating for prison reform, Kardashian has used her platform enact change, particularly in the last few years.

Last month, Kardashian revealed that she passed the baby bar exam.

"OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM, she captioned a photo that features her donning a chic blue dress. "Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. I failed this exam three times in two years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the third try with a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses😉)."

Kardashian has been working to become a lawyer since 2018. Instead of going to traditional law school, the 41-year-old is taking California’s alternate route. "In California, the way I’m studying law you need to take two bar exams, this was just the first one but with the harder pass rate," she explained. "I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals."

Kardashian went on to thank her late father, Robert Kardashian, who was a well-known lawyer in California before his death in 2003, and the people who inspired her and worked with her to study for the test, including CNN anchor and friend Van Jones, human rights attorney Jessica Jackson, attorney Erin Haney and the team at the Bar Bri Law School for "putting in the hours and teaching me everything I needed to know."

While Kardashian doesn't often talk politics, she publicly endorsed Hillary back in 2016 when she was running against Donald Trump.

"Without a doubt, I stand with Hillary. I'm with her," she wrote in an essay on her former app. "I believe Hillary will best represent our country and is the most qualified for the job. This year, I'm not just voting for myself, but also for my children, and I took that into careful consideration when I made my decision."

