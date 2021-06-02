Kim Kardashian Poses With Her Sisters' Boyfriends Travis Barker and Tristan Thompson
Kim Kardashian Denies Ever Hooking Up With Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Have Talked About Getting …
Kourtney Kardashian's Family Is ‘In Shock’ Over Her Relationship…
Kourtney Kardashian Tattoos ‘I Love You’ on Travis Barker’s Arm
Kim Kardashian Tears Up and Admits She's Ready to Be 'Happy' Ami…
Kim Kardashian Reveals North West Imitates Her Most Iconic ‘KUWT…
Kim Kardashian Makes Kourtney Cry After a Big Fight
Addison Rae Is 'Obsessed' With Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Ba…
Kim and Khloe Kardashian Uncover Who's Behind Nori’s Black Book
North West Pokes Fun at Mom Kim Kardashian For Fangirling Over O…
Kim Kardashian Says She Didn't Pass First Year Law School Test
Kim Kardashian Shares What Kanye West Thought About the End of '…
Rihanna, Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian: The Met Gala’s Reigning …
Kim Kardashian Is in a 'Great Headspace' Following Kanye West Sp…
Kanye West Makes a Rare Appearance on ‘KUWTK’ Ahead of Divorce F…
Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian Help Mom Kris Jenner Surprise …
Kourtney Kardashian Attends Ex Scott Disick's Lavish 38th Birthd…
Kendall Jenner Pranks Mom and Sisters That She's Engaged and Pre…
JoJo Siwa Reveals Why She Is Trying to Have a Kissing Scene Remo…
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids React to Iconic ‘KUWTK’ Scenes
Kim Kardashian West is having some fun trolling the internet!
In a post shared to Instagram on Tuesday, the 40-year-old reality star posed for a pic in front of Travis Barker and Tristan Thompson, who are dating her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, respectively.
"Fittings --> Fun," Kim captioned the candid snap.
The new post comes a week after Kim shut down rumors that she ever hooked up with Travis in the past. The SKIMS founder took to her Instagram Stories at the time, denying allegations recently made by Travis' ex, Shanna Moakler, that she had something to do with the end of their 4-year marriage.
"Did you hook up with Travis Barker?" a fan asked, to which Kim responded, "NO! False Narrative!"
"We've been friends for years and I'm so happy for him and Kourt," she further explained.
Shanna claimed last month in a new interview that she "caught" Kim and Travis having an affair shortly before she split from the Blink-182 drummer.
"I divorced my ex because, I saw them," she told Us Weekly. "I caught them having an affair."
A source tells ET that Kim, Kourtney and Travis are all "unfazed" by the allegations.
"Travis is so not Kim's type and Travis has been in love with Kourtney for so long, even when they were just friends," the source says. "They think Shanna just feels burned by her ex and is saying things out of spite."
Hear more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kim Kardashian Denies Ever Hooking Up with Travis Barker
Kim Kardashian Reveals She Did Not Pass First Year Law Student Exam
North West Trolls Mom Kim Kardashian as She's Praising Olivia Rodrigo