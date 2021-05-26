North West Trolls Mom Kim Kardashian as She's Trying to Praise Olivia Rodrigo
North West takes no prisoners! The 7-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West was up to her old antics on Tuesday while her mom was filming an Instagram Story.
The 40-year-old reality star was trying to promote singer Olivia Rodrigo's new album, Sour, after Olivia sent her some personalized swag -- but North was not having it.
"How cute is Olivia Rodrigo, you guys? I can't wait for her album," Kim gushes in the clip, panning over the swag Olivia sent her. "You guys know I love 'Driver's License.'"
"You never listen to it," North mumbles in the background.
"Yes, I do! I listen to it all the time," the mother of four insists. "Stop, North. Saint, don't we listen to it all the time in the car?"
Kim then has her 5-year-old son, Saint, repeat that she does, in fact, blast the heartbreak anthem on their drives.
She captioned the clip, "NORTH," with a series of laughing/crying emojis.
In addition to sending the fun merch, Olivia also sent Kim a handwritten note thanking her for her support.
"Kim, Thank you so much for supporting my music!" the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star wrote. "It means the absolute world. I just adore you and I wanted to give you a few goodies to celebrate the release of my 1st album Sour. Sending you and your fam so much love."
This isn't the first time North has shut down one of her mom's Instagram Stories. She has often interrupted the makeup mogul's videos amid the pandemic. Watch the clip below for more.
