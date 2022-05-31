Kim Kardashian Posts Proof She Did Eat Beyond Meat Burger in Viral Commercial
Kim Kardashian is quieting her naysayers. After the 41-year-old reality star sparked controversy for appearing to not take a bite of Beyond Meat while starring in a commercial for the company, she took to her Instagram Story to share proof that she had in fact consumed the plant-based meat substitute.
In behind-the-scenes footage from the commercial shoot, Kardashian takes the top bun off of a Beyond Meat burger -- "I'm getting rid of some of the carbs," she explained -- before taking a large bite of the sandwich.
"Guys, come on," she wrote alongside the clip.
She also shared footage of herself munching on the other products featured in the ad.
In the commercial, Kardashian tells viewers, "I believe so much in the mission of Beyond Meat that I’ve stepped in to help with my greatest asset -- my taste," adding that she's now the company's "chief taste consultant."
However, throughout the entirety of the commercial, Kardashian is not seen taking a bite of the product, only chewing after seemingly taking a bite off camera. People took to social media to point out Kardashian's apparent lack of Beyond Meat bites.
"This is beyoooond meat, so good you don’t even have to eat it," one commenter wrote, while another user noted, "The hamburger wasn’t bitten."
"Every time she took a bite there were no bite marks or food actually going into her mouth and they kept doing weird cutaways soon as the food got close to her mouth," a third social media user pointed out.
Watch the video below for more on the reality star.
