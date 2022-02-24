Kim Kardashian Rocks Three Full Leather Looks at Milan Fashion Week
Kim Kardashian is experiencing some of la dolce vita! The 41-year-old reality star stepped out in Italy on Wednesday in several all-leather looks for Milan Fashion Week.
She was first spotted in a caramel-colored leather boiler suit from Prada with a black bralet top and shades. She paired the look with matching caramel gloves and pointy gray heels.
Hours later, the mother of four went full matrix in an all-black leather look to attend the Prada show, sitting front row. The black top featured a popped collar and wrapped detailing, which she wore with flared pants and white shades.
Then on Thursday, Kim sported a lime green leather two-piece look with matching gloves and wore a black leather coat over top of it.
For all three looks, Kim wore her hair back in a tight bun.
This comes after Kim's been donning lots of Balenciaga ensembles at recent events, including the 2021 Met Gala.
In a recent cover story for Vogue, the makeup mogul admitted to not knowing her next fashion steps now that she was no longer with her ex, Kanye West, a noted influence on her style through the years.
“I always think, What will be next? Because I always had Kanye, who knew exactly what the next fashion era would be for me," she shared of Ye. "And there’s something scary about being out there on your own, but also something so liberating. Who knows? I might just be in Skims and be so comfy and casual and wear no makeup, and that might be what I feel like representing to the world. Maybe it’s just not that serious.”
