Kim Kardashian West hasn't forgotten about her estranged husband, Kanye West's, birthday, amid their divorce.

On Tuesday, Kim posted a photo of the rapper with their four children in celebration of his 44th birthday. "Happy Birthday Love U for Life! 🎈," she captioned the pic of herself, Kanye, 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and 2-year-old Psalm.

Kim also shared photos on her Instagram Story, including a childhood pic of Kanye, one of just the two of them and another of him with their kids.

The 40-year-old reality star's sister, Khloe Kardashian, and her mom, Kris Jenner, also took to social media to wish Kanye a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!" Khloe captioned a photo of herself posing in the ocean with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, Kanye, and Kim.

Kris also shared a throwback photo of herself holding hands with her former son-in-law, writing, "Happy Birthday #kanyewest!!"

Kim and Kanye's split is currently being documented on the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

During last week's episode, Kim broke down crying during a family vacation as her relationship with the rapper began to dissolve off-camera.

"I think he deserves someone that can go support his every move, and go follow him all over the place, and move to Wyoming. I can't do that," Kim told her sisters in the episode. "I feel like a f***ing failure, that it's like, a third f***ing marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f***ing loser."

Kim filed for divorce from husband Kanye West after six years of marriage in February.

