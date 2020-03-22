Slipping into those Balmain looks wasn't easy!

Kim Kardashian West turned heads when she sported a number of skintight, head-to-toe latex Balmain looks for Paris Fashion Week earlier this month -- and it seems her outfit changes were more challenging than fans realized.

A new clip for Keeping Up With the Kardashians released on Sunday shows the reality star struggling to get into her first Balmain suit: a tan ensemble that required the assistance of at least two other people to get into.

"Sh*t, it's stuck to my skin," Kim says, while tugging on the sleeve. "I literally feel like I pulled a muscle in my shoulder."

Kourtney Kardashian -- who sported a Burgundy Balmain ensemble -- looks on as her sister tries to pull her pants on. "This is f**king fashion week," Kim exclaims.

Once she finally got the outfit on, Kim couldn't help but gush over her and Kourtney's looks on social media. "You're the bbq sauce to my honey mustard! @kourtneykardash," Kim captioned a snap on Instagram.

Kim revealed last week that she and her sisters are social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus.

"Miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined. It’s hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s," she wrote on Instagram. "PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this! #TogetherApart."

See more in the video below.

