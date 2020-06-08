Kim Kardashian West took to social media to wish husband Kanye West a happy birthday on Monday. The reality star posted throwback photos in honor of her “king” to mark the occasion.

“Happy Birthday to my King,” Kim, 39, wrote alongside two photos of the couple, dressed in all black and sharing a kiss.



The post received comments from the likes of Paris Hilton, who replied, “Happy Birthday Kanye! 🎈🎈🎈🎈,” and Skai Jackson, who left a red heart emoji.

The rapper’s mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, also celebrated West on social media.

“Happy Birthday #KanyeWest!!” she captioned a slideshow of images of the singer. “You are an amazing son, father, husband, uncle, brother and friend... thank you for being such a special and important part of our family... I love you very much 🙏❤️🥰🎂🎈🎶.”

The birthday comes following another recent milestone for Kim and Kanye, who marked their sixth wedding anniversary on May 24.

The couple wed in Italy in 2014 and have four children together.

“6 years down; forever to go Until the end,” Kim captioned photos of the two on Instagram.

See more on the pair below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kanye West Gives $2 Million to Floyd, Arbery & Taylor Families

Kim Kardashian Celebrates 6-Year Wedding Anniversary With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Shares the Cutest Photo of Kanye West Hanging Out With His Daughters in Quarantine

Kanye West Donates $2 Million, Sets Up College Fund For George Floyd's Daughter This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery