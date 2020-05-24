Kim Kardashian Celebrates 6-Year Wedding Anniversary With Kanye West 

Happy anniversary, Kimye!

Kim Kardashian West and her husband, Kanye West, celebrated six years of wedded bliss on Sunday. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star -- who married Kanye in Florence, Italy, on May 24, 2014 -- marked the occasion with low-key pics on Instagram.

The mom of four plants a sweet kiss on her husband's cheek in one photo, before both she and Kanye turn to the camera, smiling from ear-to-ear. "6 years down; forever to go," Kim captioned her post, adding, "Until the end."

The KKW Beauty founder also shared throwback photos from her and Kanye's wedding on her Instagram Story.

Instagram

"Happy Anniversary to these two!!! I love you guys!!!!! ❤️❤️ @kimkardashian #KanyeWest," Kim's mom, Kris Jenner, wrote on Instagram.

Life has changed a lot for Kim and Kanye since they tied the knot in 2014. Though they were already parents to daughter North, the couple has since welcomed three more kids together: Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Throughout everything from celebrity feuds to Kanye's 2016 hospitalization and Kim's Paris robbery, the couple has stood by each other's sides and had each other's backs. Focusing on the positive and creating a foundation of understanding has been key.

"The one consistent thing is our relationship has never stopped being fun," Kim told New York Magazine last year. "And it’s OK to not understand each other. It’s OK to not have the same exact feelings all the time."

"It’s just about figuring out how do we grow from that? Or, what’s the lesson from that?" she added. "And, giving each other space and time to figure that out."

See more on how Kim and Kanye make it work in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Launches Summer Mesh Collection Just in Time for Warm Weather

Kim Kardashian Gives Off Major Christina Aguilera Vibes in Bikini and Chaps Quarantine Look

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Surprisingly Low-Key Mother's Day: How the Family Is Celebrating

Kim Kardashian Says Quarantine Has Made Her Say No to Having More Kids This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery