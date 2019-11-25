Kim Kardashian is keeping it real when it comes to discussing her relationship with Kanye West.

The 39-year-old reality star confessed that although the couple have been married for five years, she doesn’t always understand her husband -- but that “it’s okay” not to.

“The one consistent thing is our relationship has never stopped being fun,” the 39-year-old mom told New York Magazine. “And it’s okay to not understand each other. It’s okay to not have the same exact feelings all the time.”

“It’s just about figuring out how do we grow from that? Or, what’s the lesson from that?” she added. “And, giving each other space and time to figure that out.”

One such disagreement has previously revolved around Kardashian’s appearance, with a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians showing West unimpressed with his wife’s 2019 Met Gala outfit. The rapper admitted he doesn’t like his wife dressing too provocatively.

Commenting on whether she has toned down her outfits since, Kardashian said, “a little.”

“I saw this whole thing where it’s like, ‘She’s so demure, and she’s covered.’ And I was like, ‘Guys, I had a shearling coat on and a turtleneck because it’s, like, freezing,’” she said. “I think I have a little bit. I don’t know if it’s the fact that my husband has voiced that sometimes too sexy is just overkill and he’s not comfortable with that."

"I listen to him and understand him," she continued. "Still, at the end of the day, he always gives me the freedom to be and do what I want.”

The couple’s children have also had an impact on the image Kardashian hopes to portray, with the star also opening up about her “awakening.”

"I have kind of had this awakening myself. I realized I could not even scroll through Instagram in front of my kids without full nudity coming up on my feed pretty much all the time,” she shared. “And I definitely contributed to that. I mean, one of my most iconic covers was the Paper magazine one, when I was all oiled up and ripping my dress off.”

“I also did think, like, ‘Okay, I’m here in the White House,’ and then the next day I was posting, like, a crazy bikini selfie,” she continued. “And I was thinking, ‘I hope they don’t see this. I have to go back there next week.’”

See more on Kardashian below.

