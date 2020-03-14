Let Kim Kardashian West's daughter, Chicago, brighten up your day!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sweet video of her 2-year-old daughter, Chicago, singing a sweet song about the recent gloomy weather. The cute clip shows Chi remixing the lyrics to the nursery rhyme, "Rain, Rain, Go Away," to include a mention for her younger brother, Psalm.

"Rain, rain, go away, come again another day. Little Psalmy wants to play, rain, rain go away," Chicago sings. The tot, dressed in a tan jumpsuit and and pink butterfly wings, gives an adorable smile to the camera as her 10-month-old brother plays in front of her.

While the West family waits for the weather to clear, Kourtney Kardashian is feeling under the weather. Lucky for the mom of three, her son, Reign Disick, is very attentive.

The 5-year-old hilariously whipped up a remedy for his bed-ridden mom in a video she posted on her Instagram Story on Friday night.

"I'm making this for my mom. It makes her not sick anymore, and it's for when you're sick," he declared, before handing her a cup of water mixed with soap.

Kourtney didn't elaborate on her illness, but Kim has previously opened up about taking precautions against the recent coronavirus outbreak. See how the pandemic is affecting celebs in the video below.

