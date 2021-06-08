Kim Kardashian's Family Wishes Kanye West a Happy Birthday Amid Their Divorce
Kim Kardashian West's family hasn't forgotten about her estranged husband, Kanye West's, birthday, amid their divorce. On Tuesday, Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, and her mom, Kris Jenner, both took to social media to wish Kanye a happy 44th birthday.
"Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!" Khloe captioned a photo of herself posing in the ocean with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, Kanye, and Kim.
Kris also shared a throwback photo of herself holding hands with her former son-in-law, writing, "Happy Birthday #kanyewest!!"
Kim and Kanye's split is currently being documented on the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
During last week's episode, Kim broke down crying during a family vacation as her relationship with the rapper began to dissolve off-camera.
"I think he deserves someone that can go support his every move, and go follow him all over the place, and move to Wyoming. I can't do that," Kim told her sisters in the episode. "I feel like a f***ing failure, that it's like, a third f***ing marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f***ing loser."
Kim filed for divorce from husband Kanye West after six years of marriage in February, and they have four children together.
