It's been two years to the day since Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint in her hotel room in Paris, France, and the security personnel who was supposed to have been guarding her is now facing a massive lawsuit.

Kardashian's former bodyguard, Pascal Duvier -- as well as PROTECTSECURITY, the private security firm he works for -- have been hit with a $6,116,067 lawsuit by the reality star's insurance company, AIG.

According to documents obtained by ET, the insurance company is looking to make back the money they had to pay out to Kardashian for the jewelry stolen during the robbery.

The lawsuit states that the Parisian hotel where Kardashian was staying faced a number of security red flags, including a broken lock on the front gate to the hotel's courtyard, a malfunctioning exterior intercom, and a concierge who did not have "any security training and/or background."

The lawsuit further alleges that Pascal -- and by extension his security firm -- "negligently, carelessly, and/or recklessly performed their protection, security, monitoring, inspection, and/or surveying of" Kardashian West and the Hotel by not flagging and addressing these security concerns.

"As a result of Defendants' failure to address and correct the various security breaches in the Hotel and leaving [Kardashian] in her hotel room alone… the masked men were able to enter the Hotel and rob [Kardashian] of her personal property," the documents state.

Full details of the robbery have slowly been revealed over the last two years.

According to a report of the incident, Kardashian was staying with sister Kourtney Kardashian and her entourage at the "No Address Hotel" for Paris Fashion Week when two men -- one in a ski mask, the other wearing ski goggles -- ambushed her in her room and demanded jewelry at gunpoint. They then tied her up with plastic cables, gagged her and left her in the bathtub before fleeing.

Reportedly, Duvier usually stayed with Kardashian at her hotel, but on the night in question, he had accompanied Kourtney to a nightclub for the evening.

Eleven people have subsequently been arrested in connection with the robbery.

For more on the frightening incident and the impact it had on Kardashian's life, watch the video below.

