Kim Zolciak Is Getting Smaller Breast Implants and Asking Fans to Vote on Her Cup Size

Kim Zolciak is calling on her fans to help her with a life-changing decision.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed via her House of Kim podcast on Wednesday that she wants to downsize her breast implants, and is asking her Instagram followers to assist her in choosing the perfect cup size.

The 40-year-old reality star says she is hoping to go with either a full C-cup or a DD-cup.

"I obviously have implants. I have the largest implants they actually make, but it doesn't look that big on my body because of just the way I’m built," the mother of six said. "But, I'm thinking about actually getting my boobs reduced."

"I already called Dr. Hochstein, who did my boobs and tummy a few years ago – he did my hernia repair and my tummy tuck after that, you might as well!" she continued. "And I said, 'You know, I feel like I should get my boobs reduced. They’re heavy, my posture is terrible, I’m getting older.'"

Zolciak said that once she undergoes the procedure, she hopes it will be easier to shop!

"I’m thinking like a C, a full C. I have to have all my clothes altered. I have to buy a size 6 in everything when I could wear a size 2 in tops because of my boobs and then have everything altered," she explained. "So it’d be nice to just be able to wear something. They’re perky because I had a lift, so it’s not really that, it’s just the weight of them."

