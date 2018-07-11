Kim Zolciak Posts a New Pic With Doppelganger Daughters Brielle and Ariana: 'The Biermann Babes'

Kim Zolciak posted a new Instagram pic of the "Biermann Babes" on Tuesday, and we almost can't tell the reality star and her doppelganger daughters apart!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and mother of six shared a new social media shot with her two eldest daughters, Brielle, 21, and Ariana, 16, on Tuesday, and the threesome look like total triplets! All three "Biermann Babes" are rocking their long, golden hair in flowing waves, and showing off their perfectly contoured makeup and signature pouts as they pose together for the pic, which Kim captioned with a laughing and crazy face emoji.

Kim shares plenty of pics of her kids on social media, and often refers to Brielle and Ariana -- her daughters from a previous relationship -- as her "twins." The Don't Be Tardy star also shares four kids with current husband Kroy Biermann: KJ, 7, Kash, 5, and twins, Kaia and Kane, 4. Brielle and Ariana took Kroy's last name when the former football star adopted them in 2013, following his marriage to Kim.

Besties ❤️@briellebiermann A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Jun 10, 2018 at 7:24am PDT

Kim returned to the Real Housewives of Atlanta as a "friend" of the cast for their 10th season this year, after walking away from the show in the middle of season five back in 2012. However, after a volatile season, Andy Cohen told ET in April that he’s not sure they'll convince her to sign on again for the upcoming season 11.

“I would be surprised if Kim came back, just because she left the reunion really unhappy,” he shared at the time. “I don’t think this was a fun experience for her, and so I would be really surprised if she came back.”

“It seemed very exciting, the idea of NeNe [Leakes] and Kim getting back together,” Andy added. “I was hoping that the two of them would be able to have a little more fun. That really didn’t happen.”

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: NeNe Leakes Thanks Kim Zolciak and Friends for Support After Announcing Husband's Cancer

RELATED: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Apologizes for Saying Racism 'Wasn't Real' at 'RHOA' Reunion

TV: Kim Zolciak (Sort Of) Apologizes to NeNe Leakes, Declares She’ll ‘Never’ Return to ‘Real Housewives'

Related Gallery