NeNe Leakes Thanks Kim Zolciak and Friends for Support After Announcing Husband's Cancer

NeNe Leakes is setting her feuds aside.

Amid her husband, Gregg's, battle with cancer, the 50-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star is thanking her friends, as well as longtime rival Kim Zolciak, for their support during this difficult time.

On Thursday, NeNe shared her heartfelt sentiments in an Instagram post.

"We have been so overwhelmed with the outpouring of love, support, thoughtfulness and prayers,” the Bravo star expressed. “Some of you have educated us on cleanses, diets and holistic health care. We wouldn’t know some of these things if it wasn’t for the reach we have been blessed to have. So far, Gregg is doing great! He feels good with the exception of not being able to eat a lot. The cancer was removed!”

She also took a moment to give her former co-stars, including Kim, a sweet shout-out.

"Thank you so much to the ladies I work with and have worked with in the past for sending gifts, love and just good ole words of encouragement," she wrote, tagging friends Cynthia Bailey, Phaedra Parks and Kenya Moore, among others.

"And yes, Kim Zolciak," she added. "We hope you all know that this really means a lot."

The reality star and Kim have publicly feuded over the last few years and, as of April, it didn't seem as though their relationship would ever be mended.

On Wednesday, NeNe revealed that her husband was diagnosed with cancer. Gregg is currently seeking treatment and advice at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, located in the Texas Medical Center in Houston. NeNe had been taking time off work to spend more time with him amid his hospitalization last month.

