NeNe Leakes Cancels Two Shows After Revealing Her Husband Gregg Has Been in the Hospital for 15 Days

NeNe Leakes is focusing on her family.

The 50-year-old reality star took to Instagram earlier this week to announce that she was canceling two of her live shows in order to focus on her husband Gregg’s health.

“I’m doing a different announcement than I’ve ever done before,” she began. “First of all, I just want to say I feel very blessed and extremely lucky to be able to do what I do. And I’m so grateful that you guys purchased tickets to see me everywhere.”

NeNe then explained she would be canceling one show in Albany and one in New York City.

“Today marks the 15th day straight that Gregg has been in the hospital,” she said of her husband. “I find it very difficult to stand on stage and laugh and have a good time and give you guys your money’s worth knowing that my husband is in the hospital not feeling well.”

NeNe made it clear that her decision was hers only, explaining that Gregg has been nothing but supportive.

“He has said to me over and over again, ‘Go on, go out there and have a good time, do the show. I’m gonna be fine.’ But I find it mentally very hard to do,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star explained.

LA nites wit Mr Leakes #lifeoftheleakes👄 A post shared by NeNe SHADE Leakes (@neneleakes) on Mar 19, 2018 at 11:18am PDT

NeNe and her fans won’t have much longer to wait, as she noted that Gregg will be out of the hospital this week.

“He will be stronger. He will be better, and we will be out here doing this show again in no time,” she said before concluding, “Thank you for loving me, thank you so much.”

After the news broke of Gregg's hospitalization, NeNe shut down false claims, writing, “He’s NOT in the hospital for a heart issue, he doesn’t and has NEVER had food poisoning! By the way, who the f**k stays in the emergency room 15 days?”

For more from NeNe, watch the clip below!

