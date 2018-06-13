NeNe Leakes Reveals Husband's Cancer Battle: 'The Fight Begins'

NeNe Leakes' husband Gregg is facing a battle with cancer.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed the news on Wednesday with a solemn Instagram post, showing her 63-year-old husband sitting with his arms crossed in a chair in a doctor's office.

Next to him there is a computer monitor showing a web page that reads "cancer," which is crossed out with a thick red line.

"Our New Normal and the fight begins," NeNe, 50, captioned the photo, sounding confident in the face of her husband's difficult diagnosis. The reality star tagged the photo with the widely supported hashtag "#F**kCancer" as well as the tags "#YouGotThis" and "#ILoveYou."

According to the post, NeNe and Gregg are seeking treatment and advice at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, located in the Texas Medical Center in Houston. The facility is ranked as one of the top cancer treatment facilities in America.

In May, NeNe announced that she was canceling two of her live shows in order to focus on her husband's health after Gregg had to spend more than two weeks in the hospital.

"Today marks the 15th day straight that Gregg has been in the hospital," she said in a video posted to Instagram at the time. "I find it very difficult to stand on stage and laugh and have a good time and give you guys your money’s worth knowing that my husband is in the hospital not feeling well."

While NeNe did not elaborate on why Gregg had been hospitalized for such an extensive length of time, she did say she was confident that he would be leaving the hospital feeling better, and shut down rumors that his stay was related to heart issues.

"He will be stronger. He will be better, and we will be out here doing this show again in no time," she told her fans in the video.

