Kim Zolciak Shares Pic of Son Kash Getting Licked by the Dog Who Attacked His Face Last Year

Kash Biermann has moved forward a lot in a year!

The 5-year-old son of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann was attacked by the family’s dog, Sinn, at their home last April. And on Tuesday, his proud mom shared a series of photos of him with Sinn to Instagram.

“These 2 melt my heart @kashbiermann loves Sinn so much. I was just snapping away a minute ago watching these 2 and here are a couple of them. #TrueLove #BlessedGrateful,” the mother of six captioned the photos.

In the shots, Sinn is licking Kash on the face as the little boy pets him.

Kim has been open about her son’s attack, sharing the terrifying footage of the family at the hospital on her show Don’t Be Tardy. She also opened up about her decision to keep Sinn and the measures the family has taken to ensure safety.

“If Kash ever looked at me and said that he didn’t want to be around Sinn or showed any hesitation, then he wouldn’t be here,” Kim told People last Fall, noting that Kash even asked for Sinn while in the hospital recovering from the bite. “We love Sinn, he’s part of our family, but our children will always come first without a doubt.”

Kim also opened up to ET about the incident last October, saying, "To anybody. To anybody. Your neighbor's dog, your own dog. Just, you never think ever in a million years that your child would get bit by a dog. Doesn't even cross your mind. Never in a million years. Never crossed my mind, and I've grown up with dogs, and we have five.”

Thankfully Kash’s vision was not affected by the attack. Watch the clip below for more:

