Brielle Biermann is thankful for her new lips.

The 21-year-old daughter of Don't Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak, took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to take part in the viral #10YearChallenge, where people share photos of themselves from 2009 and today.

In a series of throwback photos that range in date from 2009 to 2011, Biermann shared one pic that had fans doing a double take. In the shot, Biermann's lips appear significantly thinner than they do in current photos.

"To those of you who say I look better before lips... you're a liar and this photo is PROOOOOOF," she wrote.

Instagram

Her thinner lips are also present in other throwback pics that she posted.

Instagram

Instagram

In recent photos posted to her Instagram account, fans can clearly see her new, more plump lips on full display.

In a 2016 interview with ET, Biermann confirmed that she's had her lips done, while denying that she'd had work on her nose, cheeks, breasts or butt. The reality star also spoke to the rampant rumors of her plastic surgery.

"You guys are probably comparing me to season one of Real Housewives of Atlanta and going to straight to now," she said of the series, which premiered when she was just 11 years old. "... You can see me every single season and you can see how I change. And I'm on Snapchat 24/7. Like, I feel like I'm a little too open on Snapchat and if I were to do some downtime how would that happen? People are just ignorant."

Watch the video below for more with Biermann:

RELATED CONTENT:

Brielle Biermann and Michael Kopech Taking a Break to 'Find Themselves' (Exclusive)

Kim Zolciak Slams People Claiming She Photoshopped a Pic Of Her Kids

Kim Zolciak Shares Photo After Undergoing Breast Reduction Surgery

Related Gallery