It's a boy for Kimberly Perry and Johnny Costello! In a statement to ET, the former Band Perry singer and her husband announced the arrival of their son, Whit.

"Coming in at 7Ibs 8 oz, and 20 in length, Whit and Mama are doing fabulously. This is Kimberly and Johnny’s first child," the statement read.

Perry, 40, also shared her excitement for her son's birth.

"Welcome to the world Whit," she said in a statement. "I feel like in one short week Dad and I have moved from a season of BLOOM into a SUPERBLOOM. Our lives have become sweeter, our days have become so much fuller, our sleep has gotten shorter - but our house has truly become a home."

She added, "We can't wait to show Whit the world - this bus baby is ready to roll."

Taylor Kelly

Perry also took to Instagram to share some of the first images of little Whit.

In another post, the "Hip to Your Heart" singer shared a close-up shot of her baby boy -- who wears a neutral-colored set and has his mouth opened wide for the camera.

"Oh yes, You shaped me first inside, then out; You formed me in my mother’s womb. I thank you, High God—you’re breathtaking! Body and soul, I am marvelously made! I worship in adoration—what a creation!," she wrote. "You know me inside and out, You know every bone in my body; You know exactly how I was made, bit by bit, how I was sculpted from nothing into something. Like an open book, You watched me grow from conception to birth; all the stages of my life were spread out before You. The days of my life all prepared before I’d even lived one day. -Psalm 139:13-16 (The Message)."

In April, amid the announcement of The Band Perry's creative break, Perry shared that she was expecting her first child.

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Perry shared the news by posting a photo of herself, wearing a white dress, posing next to her button down-clad husband with her baby bump on full display. The pair tied the knot in June 2021, three years after her divorce from former MLB player J.P. Arencibia.

"The best news of all the good news lately: I'm OVERFLOWING WITH JOY to share that Johnny and I are expecting our first baby in late August!!" she wrote. "We're absolutely beside ourselves with happiness and in awe of the Creator's plan."

"Building my own family is something I've dreamed about for as long as I can remember," she continued "As a woman and as an artist, I've always felt like I had to make a choice between growing my career and growing life. But YALL - I'm doin' em both at the SAME TIME!! Here we go!"

Perry concluded, "We'll keep updating with more BB Costello news as we get it. Can't wait to celebrate this new life with all of you and to welcome this little bundle of love to our world. Love you all! K."

In May, ET spoke to Perry at the ACM Awards, where she shared how her little boy was enjoying his first red carpet.

"My little baby boy is enjoying his first red carpet, his red carpet debut," she told ET. "When I have adrenaline and I have butterflies, he, like, mimics it."

Perry shared that she's also eagerly awaiting the day that she can bring her growing family on the road.

"I'm so ready to tour," she teased. "We're going to have a little bus baby."

RELATED CONTENT: