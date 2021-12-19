Kimberly Perry is a married woman!

The Band Perry group member took to Instagram Sunday to share that she secretly married her partner, Johnny Costello, six months ago. In the Christmas post, Perry shared a close-up of the couple in front of what appears to be the lights of a Christmas tree. The country singer is seen wearing a pearl-laden headband with a small veil which covers her face, as she adoringly looks into her husband's eyes.

"Wishing everyone a very MARRIED Christmas…Today my love, @juannycostello, and I are celebrating 6 months since 'I do!'. On June 17th we hit the road from LA to Las Vegas in a black corvette and got married at midnight," Perry revealed, sharing the details of the impromptu Vegas wedding.

"It was wild and wonderful and reminded me all over again that God is the most glorious creator and the master of the most beautiful blueprint for our lives!" she continued. "I love you Johnny and can’t wait for forever….🤍, Mrs. Costello."

Costello posted his own pic of the pair to reveal the news, writing, "YALL, WE GOT MARRIED!!!! Happiest Six Months of Marriage @thekimberlyperry. To starting everyday with a prayer and ending it with a kiss. I Love YOU!! 🤍💍🤍💍🤍💍."

It's unclear how long the couple have been dating with the pictures of Costello first showing up on Perry's Instagram in September, three months after they tied the knot.

Perry was previously married to former MLB player J.P. Arencibia, but she filed for divorce in March of 2018, citing irreconcilable differences.

Perry shared a statement on Instagram at the time, confirming the news.

"Yes, sadly it’s true, my marriage has come to an end," the 38-year-old singer wrote. “I know that beauty will come from these ashes and, as always, I want to thank you all for your love and support. I’ll be in touch soon.”

