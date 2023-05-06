King Charles III and Queen Camilla are officially on their way to their coronation ceremony!

The royal couple was spotted in matching ivory regalia, making their way from Buckingham Palace toward Westminster Abbey as coronation festivities began on Saturday morning at 10:20 a.m. local time on the dot. The king and queen consort traveled in the Diamond Jubilee Coach, which was built in 2010 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

The modernized coach is made of aluminum and has air conditioning and power windows, however, the decorations on the conveyance include timber segments from dozens of historically significant venues and ships, including The Tower of London, Westminster Abbey, St Paul's Cathedral, Balmoral Castle, the Mayflower, and more.

For their royal procession, the pair was flanked by over a thousand Armed Forces route liners and The Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry.

King Charles III's coronation formalizes his role as the head of the Church of England and marks the transfer of his title and powers, making he and Camilla King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain, Northern Ireland and the other Commonwealth realms, however, Charles officially acceded to the throne on Sept. 8, 2022, upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey since King William I in 1066

Although the actual anointment during the coronation ceremony is not broadcast publicly, plenty of special programming and live footage from the ceremony will be available to watch live on May 6, starting at 5 a.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Audiences will also be able to view coverage on CBS News, including the concert featuring Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on Sunday, May 7. Additionally, others can watch the coronation online on these streaming platforms.

