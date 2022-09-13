King Charles III is at odds with a pen. The monarch visited Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, alongside his wife, Camilla, Queen Consort, and experienced a small hiccup while signing the castle's guest book.

In video obtained by CBS News, Charles asks others in the room the date and seems surprised to learn his guess was a day off.

He shook off that moment quickly, but when he stood up and handed Camilla the pen he'd just been using, his wife informed him, "Oh look, it's going everywhere."

As Camilla was handed a different pen with which to sign the guest book, Charles looked down at his inked-stained hands and stated of the pen, "I can't bear this blood thing! What they do, every stinking time!"

The incident came just days after Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died. Shortly thereafter, Charles officially ascended the throne.

"We gather today in remembrance of the remarkable span of The Queen’s dedicated service to her nations and peoples. While very young, Her late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation. This vow she kept with unsurpassed devotion," Charles said while delivering remarks to the Lords and Members of the House of Commons. "She set an example of selfless duty which, with God’s help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow."

