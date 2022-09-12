King Charles III is "deeply grateful" for the outpouring of condolences following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The monarch, who officially ascended the British throne on Saturday morning, offered remarks to the Lords and Members of the House of Commons in response to the Addresses of Condolence at Westminster Hall on Monday.

"I am deeply grateful for the Addresses of Condolence by the House of Lords and the House of Commons, which so touchingly encompass what our late Sovereign, my beloved mother The Queen, meant to us all. As Shakespeare says of the earlier Queen Elizabeth, she was 'a pattern to all Princes living,'" he began his remarks.

The King drew attention to the tangible gifts marking the Queen's varying Jubilee celebrations -- from a Fountain in New Palace Yard, to a Sundial in Old Palace Yard, to a Stained Glass Window. He noted that Parliament's "most generous gift" in honor of her Platinum Jubilee in June had yet to be formally unveiled.

"The great bell of Big Ben – one of the most powerful symbols of our nation throughout the world and housed within the Elizabeth Tower also named for my mother’s Diamond Jubilee – will mark the passage of The late Queen’s progress from Buckingham Palace to this Parliament on Wednesday," he noted.

"We gather today in remembrance of the remarkable span of The Queen’s dedicated service to her nations and peoples. While very young, Her late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation. This vow she kept with unsurpassed devotion," Charles continued. "She set an example of selfless duty which, with God’s help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow."

The Sovereign's latest remarks come on the same day his son, Prince Harry, offered a touching statement to the late Queen.

"In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty," Harry wrote in the statement, later recognizing his father's reign.

"And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III," Harry noted.

On Saturday, Harry and Meghan reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton outside of Windsor Castle where they viewed floral tributes to the Queen despite an ongoing rift between the brothers. Following the outing, ET learned that William reached out to Harry shortly before the outing, asking if he and Meghan would like to join him and Kate.

A source told ET that William thought it was an important show of unity during a very difficult time for the royal family.

The royal palace also announced Queen Elizabeth's funeral plans on Saturday.

