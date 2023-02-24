King Charles III Issues Rare Statement of Solidarity for Ukraine on One-Year Anniversary of Russia's Invasion
GRAMMYs: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Speaks Out Aski…
Jimmy Kimmel Celebrates 20 Years of Talk Show by Recreating His …
Comedian Rickey Smiley Grieves Son Brandon, Dead at 32
Michael Jackson's Nephew Jaafar Jackson to Play King of Pop in U…
Meghan Trainor Reveals She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2
Celeb Choreographer Dives Into Her First Underwater Routine Desi…
Lisa Marie Presley’s Will Contested as Allegations of Drug Use S…
Jonas Brothers Reflect on 'Special' Walk of Fame Ceremony With T…
Pamela Anderson Promises 'You Can't Make That Stuff Up' in Defen…
Alec Baldwin Could Face 5 Years in Prison for ‘Rust’ Shooting
Why Drew Barrymore and Savannah Guthrie Teamed Up for 'Princess …
2023 GRAMMYs Preview: What to Expect From Music’s Biggest Night
Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley ‘Did Not Have a Healthy or Clos…
GRAMMYs: LL Cool J Hypes Tribute to Hip-Hop and Reacts to 'NCIS:…
Shania Twain Explains Her Bright Red Hair on GRAMMYs Red Carpet …
GRAMMYs: Questlove Says Will Smith Dropped Out of Hip Hop 50 Tri…
Dylan Mulvaney on Her '2023 Audrey Hepburn' GRAMMYs Look and Cel…
Omar Apollo's Mom Raves Over Her Son at His First GRAMMYs (Exclu…
GRAMMYs: Bad Bunny’s Performance Gets Taylor Swift on Her Feet! …
King Charles III is continuing to show his support for Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The 74-year-old British monarch shared a message marking the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"It has now been a year that the people of Ukraine have suffered unimaginably from an unprovoked full-scale attack on their nation," he wrote. "They have shown truly remarkable courage and resilience in the face of such human tragedy."
Charles added that "the world has watched in horror" as the Ukrainian people have endured "unnecessary suffering."
He also touched on his in-person meeting with President Zelenskyy earlier this month at Buckingham Palace.
"It is heartening that the United Kingdom, along with its allies, is doing everything possible to help at this most difficult time," Charles continued. "Therefore, I can only hope the outpouring of solidarity from across the globe may bring not only practical aid, but also strength from the knowledge that, together, we stand united."
Prince William and Kate Middleton's official account retweeted the sentiment with a Ukrainian flag emoji.
Though the British royal family historically chooses to remain neutral politically, they have publicly spoken out in support of Ukraine and President Zelenskyy.
In March 2022, President Zelenskyy thanked William and Kate for their support.
"Olena and I are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia's invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens. Good will triumph," Zelenskyy tweeted at the time.
Charles also vocalized his support for the Ukrainian people, saying in a speech at the time, "We are in solidarity with all those who are resisting brutal aggression."
RELATED CONTENT:
Kate Middleton's Commonwealth Day Ensemble Gives Support to Ukraine
Kate Middleton and Prince William Visit Ukrainian Cultural Centre
Queen Elizabeth Makes Private Donation to Ukraine Relief Efforts