King Charles III 'Moved Beyond Measure,' Preparing for 'Final Farewell' Ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
King Charles Greets Mourners at Queen Elizabeth's Memorial in Ed…
How the Crown Jewels Are Passed Down Through the Royal Family
Blake Lively Is Pregnant! Expecting Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral: King Charles Requested Prince Harry B…
Prince Harry Spends His Birthday in London as Queen Elizabeth Li…
'Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Cast: Selma Blair, Teresa Giu…
Why Queen Elizabeth's Children and Grandchildren Stand Vigil Ove…
Jared Leto Says Letting Go of His Characters Is a ‘Mourning Proc…
Queen Elizabeth Smiles in Photo Taken Days Before Her Death at B…
Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Want Their Kids to Have Royal…
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Are Living Apart While Working Out…
Prince William and Kate Middleton Visit Memorial for Queen Eliza…
Kim Kardashian Admits Her Approach to Dating Is 'Clearly Not Wor…
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral: Princes William and Harry, Kate Middl…
Inside Enrique Iglesias’ Private Life with Anna Kournikova
Queen Elizabeth's Will: Who Inherits What and How Much? (Exclusi…
'Lightyear': Chris Evans on Taking Over Tim Allen's Iconic 'Toy …
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Attend Queen Elizabeth II's…
As the royal family prepares to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest on Monday, her son, King Charles III, offered a statement of gratitude.
"Over the last ten days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world," the monarch said in a statement on Sunday, the eve of her funeral. "In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, The late Queen."
The King concluded, "As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my Family and myself in this time of grief."
Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8. She was 96.
The funeral begins on Monday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT), but the events will start at 6:30 a.m., when the doors of Westminster Hall are set to close in preparation for the coffin's procession. For a complete rundown of every event and how to watch, read ET's guide here.
For more on Her Majesty's death, and Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, check out ET's ongoing coverage.
RELATED CONTENT:
How to Watch Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: A Guide to Every Event
Prince George, Princess Charlotte to Join Queen's Funeral Procession
Queen Elizabeth Smiles in Final Portrait Released Ahead of Her Funeral
Rainbow Shines on Westminster Palace Eve of Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Australian Doctor Reflects on Queen Elizabeth Legacy Ahead of Funeral
Prince William Gives an Update on Queen Elizabeth's Corgis
Kate Middleton Wears Queen Elizabeth's Pearl Necklace at Palace Lunch
Prince Harry, William, Queen's Grandchildren Stand Vigil at Her Coffin