Prince Harry, Prince William and Queen Elizabeth's Grandchildren Stand Vigil at Her Coffin in Somber Moment
Why Queen Elizabeth's Children and Grandchildren Stand Vigil Ove…
Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Want Their Kids to Have Royal…
Anne Heche's Memoir Sets Release Date as Family Fights Over Her …
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Are Living Apart While Working Out…
Why Queen Elizabeth's Children and Grandchildren Stand Vigil Ove…
Rosie O'Donnell Says She 'Never Got Over' Ellen DeGeneres' Comme…
Kanye West Promises to Unleash the 'Monster' After Rant Comparin…
How the Crown Jewels Are Passed Down Through the Royal Family
Anne Heche's Sons Address Importance of Burial Site at Hollywood…
'Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Cast: Selma Blair, Teresa Giu…
Prince Harry Will Be Allowed to Wear Military Uniform at Queen's…
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral: King Charles Requested Prince Harry B…
Gisele Bündchen Addresses Tom Brady Marriage Amid Reports of Re…
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Lose Baby After Pregnancy Complic…
Meghan Markle’s Dad Thomas Responds to Oprah Interview
Expert Breaks Down the Royal Line of Succession After Queen Eliz…
'Cobra Kai's Ralph Macchio & William Zabka on Return of O.G. Cas…
Prince Harry Gets Emotional During Queen Elizabeth's Service
Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren paid her a touching tribute on Saturday. Prince Harry and Prince William were decked out in their full military uniforms, at the request of their father, King Charles III, alongside their cousins, standing vigil at their grandmother's coffin in Westminster Hall for 15 minutes of silence. The other grandchildren of the queen wore mourning coats and dark formal dress and decorations.
The new Prince of Wales stood at the queen's head while the Duke of Sussex stood at her feet. William was flanked by Princess Anne's children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, while Harry was flanked by Prince Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, with Prince Edward's children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, at the middle of the coffin.
This comes after the late British monarch's four children -- King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward -- all stood at her coffin on Friday.
A source told ET on Friday, "The grandchildren, at the King’s invitation, are very keen to pay their respects – just as their parents are doing the evening before."
Military veteran Harry was previously not permitted to wear his uniform to official events surrounding Queen Elizabeth's death after stepping down as a senior member of the royal family in 2020. That decision was reversed earlier this week as the Palace decided to allow the Duke of Sussex to don his official attire for Saturday's vigil.
A source close to the royal family tells ET, Palace officials have informed Harry he can wear his military uniform at the Vigil on Saturday at Westminster Hall. The source added that "it was a decision made without Prince Harry requesting a change." It's unclear if this is a one-time permission or if Harry will get to wear his military uniform at Monday's state funeral.
William and Harry also processed behind their grandmother's coffin as it traveled from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday. At Westminster they were joined by their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, for the Service for the Reception of Her Majesty's Coffin.
Queen Elizabeth's coffin is currently lying-in-state at Westminster Hall where members of the public have queued up for hours for a chance to pay their respects. On Monday, the lying-in-state will end as the official State Funeral Service will take place.
For more on Her Majesty's death, and her funeral, check out ET's ongoing coverage.
RELATED CONTENT:
Queen Elizabeth's Cousin, Royal Guard Separately Collapse at Coffin
How Much the Royal Family Is Worth Thanks to 'Canny' Queen Elizabeth
Prince Harry Not Celebrating Birthday as He Mourns Queen Elizabeth II