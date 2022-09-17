Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren paid her a touching tribute on Saturday. Prince Harry and Prince William were decked out in their full military uniforms, at the request of their father, King Charles III, alongside their cousins, standing vigil at their grandmother's coffin in Westminster Hall for 15 minutes of silence. The other grandchildren of the queen wore mourning coats and dark formal dress and decorations.

The new Prince of Wales stood at the queen's head while the Duke of Sussex stood at her feet. William was flanked by Princess Anne's children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, while Harry was flanked by Prince Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, with Prince Edward's children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, at the middle of the coffin.

This comes after the late British monarch's four children -- King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward -- all stood at her coffin on Friday.

A source told ET on Friday, "The grandchildren, at the King’s invitation, are very keen to pay their respects – just as their parents are doing the evening before."

The Queen’s grandchildren hold a Vigil beside Her Majesty’s coffin at Westminster Hall. pic.twitter.com/lChZW6OdIP — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 17, 2022

Military veteran Harry was previously not permitted to wear his uniform to official events surrounding Queen Elizabeth's death after stepping down as a senior member of the royal family in 2020. That decision was reversed earlier this week as the Palace decided to allow the Duke of Sussex to don his official attire for Saturday's vigil.

A source close to the royal family tells ET, Palace officials have informed Harry he can wear his military uniform at the Vigil on Saturday at Westminster Hall. The source added that "it was a decision made without Prince Harry requesting a change." It's unclear if this is a one-time permission or if Harry will get to wear his military uniform at Monday's state funeral.

William and Harry also processed behind their grandmother's coffin as it traveled from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday. At Westminster they were joined by their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, for the Service for the Reception of Her Majesty's Coffin.

Queen Elizabeth's coffin is currently lying-in-state at Westminster Hall where members of the public have queued up for hours for a chance to pay their respects. On Monday, the lying-in-state will end as the official State Funeral Service will take place.

