Queen Elizabeth's Cousin Lady Gabriella Windsor and Royal Guard Separately Collapse in Front of Her Coffin
Prince Harry Spends His Birthday in London as Queen Elizabeth Li…
Prince Harry Gets Emotional During Queen Elizabeth's Service
Megan Hilty's Sister, Brother-in-Law and Their Child Killed in P…
Zac Efron Reacts to Jaw Injury That Sparked Plastic Surgery Rumo…
Nick Cannon on Welcoming Baby No. 8 and How His 'Masked Singer' …
Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Want Their Kids to Have Royal…
'Cobra Kai's Ralph Macchio & William Zabka on Return of O.G. Cas…
Prince Harry and Prince William Walk Behind Queen Elizabeth's Co…
Luke Bell, Country Musician, Found Dead at 32 Over a Week After …
‘America’s Got Talent’: The Mayyas on Winning Season 17 and Sofi…
Prince Harry Can't Wear Military Uniform to Queen's Funeral Afte…
Todd and Julie Chrisley Break Their Silence After Guilty Verdict…
Trisha Paytas Breaks Down in Tears Discussing Gender Identity on…
Jason Momoa Debuts Head Tattoo After Shaving Off His Hair!
Ryan Reynolds Reflects on 10 Years of Marriage With 'Best Friend…
Chrissy Teigen on Starring in Husband John Legend’s ‘Wonder Woma…
Vince Gill Shares Wife Amy Grant Health Update After Her Bike Ac…
Julia Fox Says Dating Kanye West Brought a 'Spark' Back Into Her…
Prince Harry Will Be Allowed to Wear Military Uniform at Queen's…
It has been a somber few days in London, England, ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's planned funeral next Monday. The body of the late British monarch is currently lying-in-state at Westminster Hall as members of the public have been queuing up for hours for a chance to see Her Majesty's coffin.
But two dramatic instances have taken place. As Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrived in Westminster earlier this week, her 41-year-old cousin, Lady Gabriella Windsor, appeared to collapse. She was photographed leaving arm-in-arm with her husband, Thomas Kingston, after the incident.
Then on Wednesday, one of the guards helping to keep a 24-hour watch on the coffin fell forward, fainting onto the ground as other guards rushed to his side.
On Friday morning in London, it was announced that no new members of the public were currently being allowed into the official queue to view Her Majesty's coffin. According to the BBC, the line is currently expected to take 14 hours to reach Westminster.
All four of Elizabeth's children -- King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward -- as well as grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry are expected to take turns standing guard at her coffin on Friday and Saturday.
On Monday, the State Funeral Service will take place. The queen's coffin will then travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch. From Wellington Arch, the coffin will travel to Windsor and once there, the State Hearse will travel in procession to St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle via the Long Walk. A Committal Service will then take place in St George's Chapel, Queen Elizabeth's final resting place.
For more on Her Majesty's death and Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, check out ET's ongoing coverage.
RELATED CONTENT:
How Much the Royal Family Is Worth Thanks to 'Canny' Queen Elizabeth
Prince Harry Not Celebrating Birthday as He Mourns Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: A Guide to Every Event