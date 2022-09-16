It has been a somber few days in London, England, ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's planned funeral next Monday. The body of the late British monarch is currently lying-in-state at Westminster Hall as members of the public have been queuing up for hours for a chance to see Her Majesty's coffin.

But two dramatic instances have taken place. As Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrived in Westminster earlier this week, her 41-year-old cousin, Lady Gabriella Windsor, appeared to collapse. She was photographed leaving arm-in-arm with her husband, Thomas Kingston, after the incident.

Then on Wednesday, one of the guards helping to keep a 24-hour watch on the coffin fell forward, fainting onto the ground as other guards rushed to his side.

On Friday morning in London, it was announced that no new members of the public were currently being allowed into the official queue to view Her Majesty's coffin. According to the BBC, the line is currently expected to take 14 hours to reach Westminster.

All four of Elizabeth's children -- King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward -- as well as grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry are expected to take turns standing guard at her coffin on Friday and Saturday.

Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On Monday, the State Funeral Service will take place. The queen's coffin will then travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch. From Wellington Arch, the coffin will travel to Windsor and once there, the State Hearse will travel in procession to St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle via the Long Walk. A Committal Service will then take place in St George's Chapel, Queen Elizabeth's final resting place.

