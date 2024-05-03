King Frederik X and Queen Mary have made their royal status Instagram official.

Following the sudden death of her father, King Frederik IX, Queen Margrethe II abdicated the throne on Jan. 14, the 52nd anniversary of her ascension. This marked the first Danish monarch to voluntarily step down from the throne in almost 900 years. Her eldest son then began his reign as the King of Denmark.

Today, a never-seen-before portrait of the new king, 55, and queen, 52, was revealed as their profile picture on the Danish Royal House's Instagram and Facebook was updated.

The regal new photo of King Frederik and Queen Mary showcases the smiling couple standing side-by-side and wearing attire literally fit for a king. Dressed in a velvet green gown, Queen Mary sparkles in an emerald tiara, necklace and large broach that are part of the Danish crown jewels. King Frederik wore a traditional naval uniform. Both were accessorized with an elephant hanging on a chain, which represents the highest-ranking Danish honor, the Order of the Elephant.

The photo is credited to Steen Evald on Facebook, the same photographer who took three other gala portraits in the Green Room at Christiansborg Palace that were revealed just a few days ago by Danish Royal House courtiers.

Queen Mary and King Frederik X of Denmark. - Steen Evald

After the change of reign, King Frederik and his wife's 18-year-old son, Crown Prince Christian, officially became the new heir. Their three younger children – Princess Isabella, 17, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 13 – each moved up a spot in the line of succession.

