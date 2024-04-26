King Charles III to Return to Public Royal Duties Amid Cancer Battle

King Charles III is returning to his official royal duties amid his ongoing health battle. Buckingham Palace announced on Friday that the 75-year-old British monarch plans to "return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis."

Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, will make their first joint appearance at a cancer treatment center next Tuesday to mark the occasion.

The Palace adds that Charles plans to make "a number" of public events in the next few weeks.

The royal couple also plan to host the Emperor and Empress of Japan for a state visit in June.

"As the first anniversary of the Coronation approaches, Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year," the Palace shared in a statement.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla, to mark The King's 75th birthday, officially launch The Coronation Food Project at the South Oxfordshire Food and Education Alliance, a surplus food distribution centre on Nov. 14, 2023 in Didcot, England. - Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

While Charles hasn't attended public-facing duties in months, he hasn't been entirely out of sight. He has received several audiences at Buckingham Palace, and was photographed at these events in recent weeks.

The Palace first announced that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer in February after the king had gone in for a procedure related to an enlarged prostate.

"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the Palace shared in a statement at the time. "His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

One month after Charles' news, his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, released a video message sharing that she too had been diagnosed with cancer and was seeking treatment. The mother of three has not had any public events since December.

Her husband, Prince William, has returned to public engagements after a brief period away.

Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photograph ahead of The Diplomatic Reception in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace on Dec. 5, 2023 in London, England. - Chris Jackson/Getty Images For Buckingham Palace

Kate spoke with Charles prior to the news of her own diagnosis going public.

"The king had lunch with Catherine… in Windsor after she recorded [her video] message," royal expert Katie Nicholl previously told ET. "That's quite special, I don't think you get to have many one-to-one audiences with the king. I think that's an indication of how close they are and certainly this shared experience, this shock double cancer diagnosis will only bring them closer."

Kate said the news of the cancer diagnosis came as a "huge shock" to the royal family. She explained that she and William endeavored to manage the situation privately for the sake of their young children -- Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6.

After Kate's diagnosis was revealed, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson shared that Charles is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did." Following their time in the hospital together, Charles has "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks, and both royals "will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time."

