King Charles III and Queen Camilla were all smiles on Sunday as they stepped out for Easter church service amid his cancer battle.

In new photos, the 75-year-old reigning monarch was seen alongside his wife, 76, heading into St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle to celebrate the holiday. Prior to going inside of the church, the king spoke with the clergy before he and Camilla took their seats, away from other members of the royal family amid the king's cancer treatment.

Joining the king for the service were other members of the royal family, including Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Hollie Adams - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Following the service, Charles and Camilla made a shocking move where they did a walkabout and greeted members of the public. The king was all smiles as he shook hands with fans who lined up outside of the church and offered their well-wishes.

Notably absent from the Easter service was Charles' eldest son, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, who are keeping a low profile after recently revealing that the 42-year-old Princess of Wales is undergoing treatment for cancer. The revelation came in the form of a video published by Buckingham Palace, in which Kate thanked the millions of people around the world for their concern since seemingly vanishing in December after a planned abdominal surgery.

Hollie Adams - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Since her diagnosis became public, a source told ET that William, 41, and Kate would not be attending Easter service with the rest of the family, opting to spend time together privately with their children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, while Kate recuperates from her rounds of preventative chemotherapy.

Much like her father-in-law, the type of cancer and details surrounding the severity of the disease have not been shared by Buckingham Palace.

It's a welcome return to normalcy for the royal family, who have been going through what can only be described as a tumultuous few months. In January, both Charles and Kate stepped back from their royal duties after undergoing procedures during the winter months. Charles went under the knife to treat an enlarged prostate and, weeks later, divulged a shocking cancer diagnosis.

Hollie Adams - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Since revealing his health news, Charles has been resting and recuperating at Sandringham Estate from his cancer treatments until he is fully cleared to go back to work. In recent weeks, however, he has been picking his work back up and taking on meetings and other state business from Buckingham Palace.

Last weekend, Charles' nephew, Peter Phillips, opened up about his uncle's recovery and said that the British monarch was feeling "frustrated" over his recuperation timeline and pushing himself and those around him to speed up the progress.

"He's in good spirits," Phillips told Sky News Australia. "I think, ultimately, he's hugely frustrated. He's frustrated that he can't get on and do everything that he wants to be able to do."

"He is always pushing his staff and everybody and his doctors and nurses to be able to say, 'Actually come on, you know, can I do this? Can I do that?'" Phillips added. "But he is very pragmatic [and] he understands that there's a period of time that he really needs to focus on himself."

For her part, the lack of photos of the Princess of Wales for nearly three full months gave way to rampant conspiracy theories online about her whereabouts, resulting in Kate finally stepping forward with her video address on March 22. On social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the video has received more than 100 million views alone.

In the video, Kate revealed that while doctors first thought her condition to be non-cancerous following her operation, tests "found cancer had been present." She added, "My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I'm now in the early stages of that treatment."

